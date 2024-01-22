A skelm nicknamed “Navigator” thought he could outsmart two matriculants when he robbed the teen girls of a cellphone on Friday. But it was an epic fail and he and his sidekick ended up in the tjoekie.

The two Bernadino Heights Secondary School pupils had just received their results and were on their way to share the good news with their families, when the robber attacked them in La Boheme Street in Scottsdene. Caylin Swarts, 18, from a farm outside of Kraaifontein explains: “Shané Jansen [also 18] and I were walking and were happy because we passed matric, when the skelm known as ‘Navigator’ snatched my phone out of my hand and ran in the direction of Zoo Park in Scottsdene. “We were shocked and couldn’t do anything. Fortunately there were women from the community who saw which way he went and Shané went with them.

“Then we saw where the skelms were hiding, we stopped the Law Enforcement, and they caught the skelm and his accomplice in their hiding place. “We found the phone on them and made a case at Kraaifontein Police station. “It was traumatic to be robbed, but fortunately our matric day had a happy ending.”

“I just want to thank Law Enforcement who reacted so quickly and glad that the skelms are in the tjoekie.” Caylin’s mother Karlyn, 40, adds: “I was at work when they told me they were robbed. I’m just glad nothing happened to them.” Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed cops are investigating a robbery case which was perpetrated on Friday.