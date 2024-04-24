A Wynberg court magistrates on Tuesday expressed shock at the alleged actions of three cops who is accused of torturing a salon owner. Public Order Policing officers Jemaine Maintjie Conradie, 28, Leigh Ann Maroon and Delmore Manuel stationed in Paarl were nabbed this week for an assault that took place in November last year.

The State accused them of torturing a salon owner while trying to get information about a drug dealer. “They demanded information regarding that particular drug dealer and vehicle by showing the complainant a picture, in the course of trying to obtain the information, they began assaulting the complainant, specifically Accused 1 (Conradie) in the form of punching, using what looked like a wooden baton, pepper spray and a plastic packet over the face of the complainant.” Court: ‘Rapist’ cop appeared. File picture The entire incident was filmed on the CCTV cameras of the salon.

The trio was released on bail of R2000 each. Magistrate Goolam Bawa said the behaviour of the officers were shocking. He also instructed them not to appear in the dock in their uniforms. “If you show up in uniform, you will be sent home to change.” The case was postponed to 7 June.