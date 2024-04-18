A leaked report read: “The complainant was at the smoking area where she met the senior member who asked her name and ... told her to come to his office.

“She ended up going to his office and she stood next to his table and he was alone in the office. He stood up and closed the door and he started kissing her. After a long kiss, he locked the door and started undressing her, bending her forward and penetrating her vagina from the back with his penis without a condom. She was scared and did not do anything because she is a student and the Captain is her superior. After the incident she was scared to go outside because her friends already had an idea of what he did.”

The national commissioner of the police General Fannie Masemola said SAPS will cooperate with investigations into the alleged rape of a female trainee by a trainer at the Philippi Academy.