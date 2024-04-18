A police captain is accused of raping a female trainee at Philippi Police Training College.
The officer has since been suspended and the case transferred to Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).
A leaked report read: “The complainant was at the smoking area where she met the senior member who asked her name and ... told her to come to his office.
“She ended up going to his office and she stood next to his table and he was alone in the office. He stood up and closed the door and he started kissing her. After a long kiss, he locked the door and started undressing her, bending her forward and penetrating her vagina from the back with his penis without a condom. She was scared and did not do anything because she is a student and the Captain is her superior. After the incident she was scared to go outside because her friends already had an idea of what he did.”
The national commissioner of the police General Fannie Masemola said SAPS will cooperate with investigations into the alleged rape of a female trainee by a trainer at the Philippi Academy.
Spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe added: “As soon as the matter was reported, the member was suspended with immediate effect pending the finalisation of an internal departmental investigation. SAPS training academies are supposed to be safe havens for young men and women and not scenes of crime, we are an organisation that doesn’t allow the abuse of women, children and vulnerable groups within our ranks.”