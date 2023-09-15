A SAPS Crime Intelligence officer has been busted for allegedly sexually assaulting his own daughter at their Grassy Park home. According to Daily Voice sources, the 41-year-old sergeant was busted this week after his 15-year-old daughter confided in her school principal about the alleged attacks.

The officer, who cannot be named to protect his daughter, has since been remanded in custody and is set to apply for bail at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. “He is a Crime Intelligence detective stationed in Pinelands but he lives in Grassy Park,” the source said. “The daughter is 15 years old and told her principal about three incidents which happened between March and May.

“He was arrested at his house in Grassy Park and was sent to Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.” APPEARED IN: Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk added: “The mentioned case is a rape and three counts of sexual assault registered at Grassy Park SAPS for investigation. The circumstances surrounding this incident are now the subject of an Ipid [Independent Police Investigative Directorate] investigation.” Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu confirmed the investigation, adding: “The 41-year-old sergeant stationed at Crime Intelligence is charged with one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

“I can confirm that Ipid is investigating the matter and that the accused made his first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court [on Thursday].” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila has confirmed the appearance, and that the cop was remanded in custody and is expected to return to court on September 22 for his bail application. Last month, warrant officer Andre van Heerden from Lentegeur SAPS was arrested for allegedly raping his girlfriend’s teenage daughter.

The 56-year-old was also investigated by Ipid but was later released on R3 000 bail by the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court. During his bail hearings it was revealed the cop allegedly gave the 14-year-old meisie and her friend alcohol and dagga. The investigator told the court that the victim explained that she woke up in his bed with her panty full of blood while his pants were down.