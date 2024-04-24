A Groundbreaking new music initiative was recently launched in Hout Bay, where various sectors in the arts merged to provide opportunities for upcoming musicians on the Cape Flats. The Embassy of Music was launched at Tierboskloof, and comes with fully-equipped studio facilities.

In attendance were aspiring artists, community leaders, and esteemed dignitaries, who came to celebrate the birth of a hub designed to nurture talent and empower the youth. Embassy of Music’s Alex Cupido was the MC. Supported: Launch of Embassy of Music. Picture: Supplied Cupido's dedication to the arts and unwavering commitment to the cause set the tone for an inspiring gathering.

He tells the Daily Voice: "This new project we are launching is very important as I have been working with artists for a couple of years and most lack the business element of music, therefore they are not equipped to potentially earn an income from their craft. “This project aims to help these young artists to become SMARTists, to become business savvy and challenge the poverty mindset that is within our youth.” Louise van Bala, the ambassador and founder of the Embassy, captivated the audience with her poignant poem, setting the stage for the unveiling of the Embassy's mission and objectives.

She says the Embassy's purpose was “to ignite creativity, foster growth, and pave the way for aspiring artists to realise their full potential. She explains: “With a comprehensive program encompassing Entrepreneurship, Financial Literacy, and Collaboration, the Embassy aims to equip artists with the tools they need to thrive in an ever-evolving industry.” Ricardo Demingo, the esteemed Technical and Sound Engineer of the Embassy, underscored the institution's commitment to excellence, saying: “With state-of-the-art resources and world-class equipment at their disposal, artists can now access unparalleled services to elevate their craft and amplify their voices on a global scale.”