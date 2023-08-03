A former drug addict turned community activist will be hosting a Women’s Day event for mothers and victims of drug abusers. Alex Cupido of Brainchild Media is celebrating independent Cape Flats women who have dealt with the challenges of kids battling drug addiction and victims of gender-based violence, with an initiative called Project Peace.

Through his new community initiative, Project Peace, Alex, 39, wants to use his freedom to reach out to various communities on the Cape Flats that are plagued by GBV, gangsterism and drugs. PLAN TO HOST: Event on Women’s Day “Project Peace is a community outreach because people don’t want to invest time into active addicts because the community feels these addicts don’t want to change, but it’s not that simple,” he said. “On Women’s Day we are going to be focusing more on GBV. We will have testimonies and I will give my testimony as a drug addict for 15 years. I was on tik, I was homeless and I have been to jail numerous times and was released in 2020.

MOTIVATE: Young laaites “I started Brainchild Media after my release as a way of giving back to the community and reaching out to all the other addicts out there. I want to show that recovery is possible, but with God.” Alex explained that a march will take place through the streets of Mitchells Plain on Women’s Day, August 9, and mense are invited to join. Reformed gangsters, ex-drug addicts and rape survivors will also share their stories and testimonies at the event in Montrose Park, also known as The Farm, from 12pm.

“The event will also give a look into the minds of the addicts and why they are still hooked on drugs. “Representatives from the Department of Social Development will also share information on where mense can get help,” Alex said. “I choose to celebrate Women’s Day this way because of what my mother had to go through with me.