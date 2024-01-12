An creche owner in Elsies River is asking for assistance to rebuild and reopen after the educare centre was gutted in a fire last month. Seventeen little ones – aged 3 months to 5 years old – were at the creche when the fire broke out, but luckily nobody got hurt.

Tiny Hearts Educare is a registered facility operated by Principal Sharon Januarie who says the fire took place on 12 December, just months after a room at her house was also razed in August. The creche is situated at the front of her home and Sharon explains: “We do not know what was the cause of the latest fire. “I was inside feeding a child and then I just heard a commotion at the gate which was open for the parents who were fetching the children a bit earlier and the neighbours shouted ‘teacher, it’s burning at the back’. I thought no ways, it can’t happen again.

“Nothing could be saved, my dog died in the fire. The neighbours managed to help me with the children. “I taught the children about the fire drill and what to do, so thankfully we acted fast as there was no heavy smoke and we got the children to stay at the neighbour while we tried to douse the fire.” Sharon says she even got robbed during this time, adding: “I saw people were taking my things out of my house like the fridge and stove, they stole money, jewellery, even my wedding band, watches.

“It was traumatising for me because I thought I was being helped.” The creche is reopening on Monday and Sharon says for now she will be operating from inside her house. She is appealing for assistance with items such as daycare mattresses, a stove, fridge, tables, chairs for the little ones, cutlery and more.She says the fire on 12 August was caused by an electrical short circuit at a plug in a bedroom.