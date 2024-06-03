Police are investigating a double murder after two men were killed in Delft South on Saturday. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms the incident and says Delft detectives are investigating two counts of murder following a shooting incident on Saturday, in Sandelhout Street.

“Two adult males were shot and fatally wounded. Delft police responded to a complaint of a shooting and upon arrival on the scene they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies.” “Both victims were declared deceased on the scene by paramedics. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined. The suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” says Twigg. Ghastly: Shooting was in Sandelhout Street on Saturday. Picture: Leon Knipe This is the same area where two men were shot and killed and another injured last month, when they were ambushed in their bread delivery truck by unknown gunmen.

It is also the same area of a shooting incident in Palm Street, Delft South in April where a 31-year-old male was shot and killed and two other victims aged 25 and 40 shot and wounded. According to a local neighbourhood watch member who does not want to be named, they suspect the latest shooting to be taxi related. “I do not know the circumstances surrounding the shooting but suspect that it is taxi related but there is no confirmation. These shootings are a huge issue in Delft, it is becoming a big problem and I really can’t say what the reason is but it is becoming a regular occurrence now.”