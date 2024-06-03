A man was left injured following a robbery at a shop in Table View. According to the police unknown suspects entered the winkel as the victim was closing on Friday evening.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says: “Table View police registered an attempted murder and attempted armed robbery case for investigation following an incident on Friday evening, 31 May 2024, at a local shop on the corner of Blaauwberg Road and Jansens Road, Table View. “According to reports the victim was busy closing the shop when unknown suspects entered the shop. “One of the suspects took out a firearm and a gunshot went off wounding a 30-year-old man who was in the shop. The suspects fled the scene. The victim was taken to a medical facility for medical treatment.”

Community medics said this was the second shooting in the area. “If you're in the greater Table View area this evening, you'll almost certainly be hearing sirens. Our volunteers are running back to back calls - attending to a patient in our second shooting incident for the evening.” Community leader and ward councillor candidate Sue van de Linde said safety of the ward is her number one priority.

“That is something that, if I am elected, I will be working on, one of my top priorities. I will be looking into policing the (crime) hotspots. “We do have a criminal element and we need to take it out. She says at a police meeting, it was suggested that crime is going down, “but I don’t believe it is a complete reflection of what is happening because not everything is reported.”