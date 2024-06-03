Cape Town Spurs midfielder Morne Nel has been arrested and charged with culpable homicide. The soccer star handed himself over to police early last month in connection with a case dating back to 2019, when it is alleged he fled an accident scene in which the driver of another vehicle was killed.

Police confirmed that Nel had been arrested and charged with culpable homicide. He had made his first appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates’ Court last month. The 27-year-old, who is currently out on bail, is expected to make his next appearance in court on June 6. It is understood he handed himself in to Lentegeur police on May 5, after he was apparently notified that the cops were looking for him in connection with the incident.

He had been at training at the time. Surrender: Nel handed himself over to Lentegeur cops. Picture on file The State is seeking to prove Nel fled the accident scene – in July 2019, on Highlands Drive in New Woodlands – in which the 55-year-old male driver of another vehicle was killed. The court is expected to hear evidence involving a witness who claims alcohol was found inside the vehicle Nel was driving on that fateful day.

Nel was apparently alone in the vehicle at the time. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said: “In response to your media enquiry, kindly be advised that a 27-year-old man was arrested on a culpable homicide charge. He appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates’ Court, where the case was remanded until June 6, 2024.” Cape Town Spurs team manager, Thabisa “Shooz” Mekuto, said they have not been informed of Nel’s arrest.

“He was just here 30 minutes ago, and we are not aware of the incident,“ Mekuto said on Friday, when contacted by the Daily Voice. Nel made headlines after signing a three-year contract with Cape Town Spurs a year ago. A former SuperSport United midfielder, there were negotiations in 2015 regarding a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur in England, but in the end Nel remained in South Africa.