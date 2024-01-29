Barely two weeks into the school year and tragedy has already struck, with a Grade 1 learner being run over while waiting for his school transport.
Six-year-old Arkash Okwan Mpayipheli, from Langa, took his last breath just outside the gates of Wespoort Primary in Mitchells Plain, while waiting for the scholar transport to take him home.
According to a witness, the driver waited opposite the school and hooted for the child to come over. The boy ran across the road and that’s when tragedy struck.
School principal Malika Ismail-Meyer, in a letter, expressed her sympathy to the family.
It read: “We are a school and community in mourning. We ask that no false information be spread regarding the incident and we ask that you please respect the family and stop circulating videos and images on social media.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this difficult time and we pray that the Almighty places peace and contentment in the hearts of his family members affected by this great loss.”
Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie, confirmed the incident: “Mitchells Plain police opened a culpable homicide docket following an incident which claimed the life of a six-year-old boy at about 3pm on Thursday at Merrydale Street, opposite Wespoort Primary School in Portlands.”
Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said psychologists were sent to the school.