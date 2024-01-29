Barely two weeks into the school year and tragedy has already struck, with a Grade 1 learner being run over while waiting for his school transport. Six-year-old Arkash Okwan Mpayipheli, from Langa, took his last breath just outside the gates of Wespoort Primary in Mitchells Plain, while waiting for the scholar transport to take him home.

According to a witness, the driver waited opposite the school and hooted for the child to come over. The boy ran across the road and that’s when tragedy struck. School principal Malika Ismail-Meyer, in a letter, expressed her sympathy to the family. It read: “We are a school and community in mourning. We ask that no false information be spread regarding the incident and we ask that you please respect the family and stop circulating videos and images on social media.