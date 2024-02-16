The Milnerton trio accused of trafficking women to the Western Cape and forcing them into a life of prostitution will learn their fate on 28 March when the Western Cape High Court will deliver judgement. The trial which commenced in November 2011 saw Cameroonian cousins, Edward and Yannick Ayuk, being slapped with over 40 charges, including rape, kidnapping, assault and running a brothel in Milnerton.

It is alleged that the duo along with Edward’s wife, Leandre Williams, lured women from Springbok and East London to Cape Town under false pretences. Leandre Williams. Picture Mahira Duval During the mammoth trial, several of the women were transported from their home towns to take the stand at the High Court. After testimonies by the women, police officers and other officials, the defence lawyer for the cousins, Advocate Bash Sibda, successfully argued for the acquittal of Yannick on 27 charges, saying the State did not prove their case against him.

Judge Alma de Wet subsequently ruled that Edward be acquitted of four counts of rape. In their defence, the cousins claimed that a “dirty cop” who allegedly operated as a pimp in the area, conspired with other officers to have them arrested. This was rejected by the State. Earlier this month, legal teams went head to head as the defence teams called for their clients to be acquitted, claiming the State had “hopelessly failed” to prove the human trafficking charges as none of the victims were had been held captive.