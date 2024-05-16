Cape Town - Rescue and recovery efforts at the building collapse site in George will cross over into it’s 10th day today after 2pm. Rescue workers and other role-players have been on site of the collapsed building for over 235 hours following the incident at 75 Victoria Street.

So far confirmed statisticst for the incident are: 81 estimated individuals on-site when the incident occurred of which 62 have been rescued and recovered. A total of 33 people have been confirmed deceased (27 males, 6 females) and 12 people are currently hospitalised. There are still 19 persons unaccounted for, while 47 victims have been linked to their families.

The Garden Route District Joint Operations Centre's adherence to a stringent double verification protocol has been crucial for maintaining the integrity and accuracy of reported numbers of the deceased, which is essential in emergency and disaster response scenarios. This verification process involves cross-referencing information from multiple reliable sources, such as recovery teams, hospitals, and forensic services. An estimated 2 500 tonnes of building rubble has been removed from the incident site, with approximately 500 tonnes still remaining.

For the purposes of the rescue operation, the site has been divided into six sections. Two of these sections have not yet been fully cleared down to the basement level and that process continues to take place. Rescue and recovery efforts at the building collapse site in George will cross over into it’s 10th day today after 2pm. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Rescue and recovery efforts at the building collapse site in George will cross over into it’s 10th day today after 2pm. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Rescue and recovery efforts at the building collapse site in George will cross over into it’s 10th day today after 2pm. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Rescue and recovery efforts at the building collapse site in George will cross over into it’s 10th day today after 2pm. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers 33 people have been confirmed deceased (27 males, 6 females) and 12 people are currently hospitalised. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Rescue and recovery efforts at the building collapse site in George will cross over into it’s 10th day today after 2pm. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Rescue and recovery efforts at the building collapse site in George will cross over into it’s 10th day today after 2pm. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Rescue and recovery efforts at the building collapse site in George will cross over into it’s 10th day today after 2pm. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Rescue and recovery efforts at the building collapse site in George will cross over into it’s 10th day today after 2pm. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Rescue and recovery efforts at the building collapse site in George will cross over into it’s 10th day today after 2pm. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers President Cyril Ramaphosa is visiting the disaster site in George today with Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. They will be accompanied by several national ministers and provincial MECs.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs, and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell described the ongoing coordinated response to the incident as world-class. The provincial government initiated an independent investigation to determine the cause of the collapse. This investigation, he said, would be done in a fair and unbiased manner. “It is important that we fully understand what happened and ensure that we put steps in place to avoid a tragedy of this scale, including laying charges if that is required” said Winde.

Winde emphasised that it was nothing short of a miracle that survivor, Gabriel Guambe, was extricated from the debris after more than 100 hours. “This gave us all the morale boost we so desperately needed. I want to wish all those involved in the response the best. You have made us very proud and have shown what we can do when we all work together. “Regardless of the disaster – floods, fires, power outages or building collapses, our teams are showing the capacity and expertise that we have developed,” said Winde.