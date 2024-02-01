Non-profit organisation Action Society has welcomed the resignation of Paarl SAPS Station Commander Nokuthula Pete. The top cop who was suspended after taking to social media and branding the dorpie “too white” while coaxing another officer to apply to work at the station, has handed over her badge.

She resigned from SAPS on Wednesday morning following public outrage over the racially charged social media posts. Police spokesperson, Colonel Andre Traut, confirmed Pete’s resignation and says: “Kindly be advised that this office can confirm that the officer cited in your enquiry has resigned from SAPS as of today.” Action Society’s Director of Community Safety, Ian Cameron, says the organisation is happy with Pete’s resignation as it firmly believes that all corrupt and racist leaders should be ousted from positions of power.

Cameron says: “Brigadier Nokuthala Pete has resigned from the South African Police Service just a week before disciplinary processes would have started. This is a step in the right direction and one that should give hope to all South Africans. “We believe she would been sacked had she not resigned. This is a massive success for the people of Paarl, but also for South Africans who say no to racism. It is a success for organisations that stood together and said no to her behaviour as a so-called leader.” Action Society in conjunction with Solidariteit, Drakenstein Sakekamer and the Paarl Community Policing Forum had banded together to call for action to be taken against Pete by SAPS management.