A Hanover Park ouma says she was left traumatised after skollies petrol bombed her council flat in Athburg Walk. Nawaal Botha, 50, says the incident took place just before 4am on Monday morning.

The shaken ouma explains: “I was awake with my daughter's baby in their room. “I just heard a loud bang, it was the first petrol bomb they threw on the roof but we thought it was a rock. “When I peeped, the second one came through the window in the lounge. Luckily the [burning] lappie fell out and nothing burned, the glass of the bottle and petrol were everywhere.”

Damage: Roofing got burned. Picture supplied Although they scrambled in fear, her 48-year-old husband put out the small fire immediately. Nawaal adds: “We panicked because there were a lot of women in the house but my husband quickly killed the fire.” Even though her flat wasn't badly damaged, the attack has puzzled Nawaal.

She tells the Daily Voice: “We don’t know why we were targeted because we are not involved in [the] wrong things. “Hier is net een man in die huis en dis my man, hy gaan net werk toe. “I don’t know what the motive was. I do have a son that was in jail before but he has since moved to Piketberg.”

She says the petrol bombing has traumatised her 14-year-old daughter. Last year October, a family in Hanover Park also managed to escape a horrifying petrol bomb attack. The mom says: “This child doesn’t want to sleep alone, or be in the room if it's dark. My grandchildren also had to go sleep with their father's people. “It is sad that people want to burn you and there are kids in the house, but I'm happy I saw the one suspect. He must point everyone out to the police'

The angry ouma has since opened a case at the Philippi SAPS, however, police didn't respond to queries for comment by deadline. Nawaal adds: "After they took my statement they said they will send a detective, but I'm still waiting."

At the time, Jasmine Daniels, 53, told the Daily Voice that skollies had been threatening her family for weeks and her pleas for help to police fell on deaf ears. A week ago concerned residents from Hanover Park came face-to-face with police minister Bheki Cele and SAPS management at a police izimbizo. Philippi Community Policing Forum spokesperson Kashiefa Mohammed reports that there have been several shooting incidents following the izimbizo.