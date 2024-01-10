A Hanover Park ouma who has been living under threats from a gang boss has survived yet another attempt on her life after being viciously stabbed on Tuesday morning. Jasmine Daniels, 53, was attacked by a man and two women who hit her with a brick in the face and stabbed her five times.

She says the angry trio stormed her home as she tried to protect her neighbours. In October 2023, the scared ouma came forward saying that her pleas for help from police had fallen on deaf ears after she opened a criminal case against a gang boss who had been threatening her. According to Jasmine, the gang boss had beef with her ex-husband which he now seemingly had transferred to her.

One night she went to Philippi Police Station to beg for help, but while standing inside the cop shop she received a call that her home in Coniston Place had been petrol-bombed with her family trapped inside. A Hanover Park family has survived a terrifying petrol bomb attack on their home after filing criminal charges against an alleged gang boss. Picture: LEON KNIPE Her daughter and grandchildren escaped the flames with minor injuries, while City Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirmed it was an arson attack. According to a 22-year-old witness, who asked to remain anonymous, the latest attack on Jasmine occurred yesterday morning around 6.30am when she tried to help them.

The young woman says: “I was walking to work when a guy and two women came out of the house of the girlfriend of the gang boss. “They accused me of walking with some skollie and I told them they are wrong, I was at home sleeping. “They just took bricks and started to attack me because they can just do whatever they want because people are scared. I went to the police station, then went home to tell my mother.”

Jasmine Daniels, 53, was attacked by a man and two women who hit her with a brick in the face and stabbed her five times. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers The scared vrou says her mother walked with her to the Hanover Park Day Hospital to complete a J88 form. She adds: “They actually came back and that is when the commotion started. Aunty Jasmine told us to come inside her house for protection and that is when they just attacked her out of the blue and the blood was everywhere.” Shortly after being discharged from hospital, Jasmine told the Daily Voice: “I just saw they were in danger and told them to come in quickly. They [skollies] hit me with a brick over my head and stabbed me three times in the one arm and twice in the other arm.

“I opened yet another case against them and it seems that they are just waiting to kill me because I refused to withdraw the case against the boss.” Jasmine Daniels, 53, was attacked by a man and two women who hit her with a brick in the face and stabbed her five times. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers “I have been living in fear for months, I have been slowly trying to rebuild my house and it seems I must be killed first before someone does something.” SAPS spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk, confirms the incident and says Philippi members attended to the complaint.