A Hanover Park family has survived a terrifying petrol bomb attack on their home after filing criminal charges against an alleged gang boss. Ouma Jasmine Daniels, 53, claims skollies have been threatening her family for weeks and her pleas for help from police have fallen on deaf ears.

She says last month her husband was threatened with a knife and a case was opened. Since then the family has received threats from skollies saying they will be killed. DEVASTATION: Jasmine shows how badly the fire damaged her bedroom. Picture: Leon Knipe “I felt so powerless. I went to Philippi SAPS and Colonel Saulse told me there is nothing they can do,” she said. Jasmine says that on Thursday night, her worst fears came true when she spotted two skollies in her front yard.

“My daughter Shamiela and her two children were inside and I locked the house and went to the police station to beg for help,” she explained. “While I was standing there, someone who came to the station for her son told me that my house was on fire. “I screamed for them [police] to call the fire brigade because I had the [house] keys and they [my family] were trapped inside.”

Shamiela, 31, says two petrol bombs were thrown into the house and she rushed to get her children, aged 12 and two, out. “The smoke was everywhere and we were trapped. The neighbour got us out and I hurt my hand trying to push the burglar bars out,” she added. LIVING A NIGHTMARE: Ouma Jasmine Daniels, 53. Pictures: Leon Knipe Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says Fire and Rescue Services received a distress call at 9.50pm. “On arrival, firefighters found one room at the rear of the formal dwelling was alight,” he said.

“An adult female sustained an injury to her hand; it was unrelated to the fire. “The crew from Ottery attended to the fire and the driver of the appliance assisted the female who later on did not wish to go to the hospital. “As per the officer, it is suspected arson. It should be noted that Metro police alerted the Fire Services of this incident and they and the SAPS were on scene.”

Jasmine has now opened an arson case and the family is struggling to repair the damage: “I don’t even know what to say, but the police failed us and my family could have died.” DESTROYED: Burnt-out television Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said: “I can confirm that a case of arson was opened for further investigation following an incident on 19 October at approximately 9.30pm when the complainant was informed that her house was on fire. “On her arrival, she discovered that her bedroom and everything inside was destroyed.