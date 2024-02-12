Nearly five years after the murder of a popular nurse, the case is not yet ready to be heard by the Western Cape High Court. This was revealed on Friday, as the two men accused of killing Gregory Paulse returned to court.

The 55-year-old nurse was found bludgeoned to death in his Blackheath home in February 2019. He was also stabbed in the neck with scissors. At the time, his family revealed that he was found lying in a pool of blood while various items, including his car, had been stolen. Police arrested Randall Abrahams and Stephen Solomons shortly after the attack when they were caught driving Paulse’s car.

The duo were taken down by the Western Cape Flying Squad who also discovered Paulse’s bank card and Sony PlayStation in the vehicle. Court documents reveal that the two had allegedly planned the attack after meeting Paulse at the Mfuleni Clinic where he worked. According to the indictment, they are facing charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The State alleges that on 5 February 2019, the duo came up with the plan, as they knew Paulse and had previously been to his home. Paulse’s Samsung TV was recovered at Cash Crusaders in Mowbray, where it was pawned for over R2 000. On Friday, the court heard that the admissions had not yet been completed and the matter was postponed to 8 March.