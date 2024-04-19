A Kraaifontein teen is bang to go back to school after being viciously attacked by his classmates. The 14-year-old boy who is a Grade 8 learner at Northpine Technical School, had to be rushed to hospital after the attack last Friday.

His mom explains: “On the second last period before school ends, my son's class was playing ‘silence in the court’ (if you speak or make a sound you get hit) in their maths class, his maths teacher left and went home because she wasn't feeling well “A Grade 12 learner was told to monitor the class, the monitor told them not to play the game but the five boys that attacked my son, decided that they'll play anyway.’’ The teen was watching games on his classmates phone when one of the attacks hit with an elastic band.

“After they shot it he made a sound and then he heard the class moving towards him and then bags were being thrown at him.’’ She says one of the boys climbed onto the desk and jumped onto the teen son who fell off his chair and hit his head against a desk and nearly broke his neck. An ambulance was called and the child was taken to Karl Bremmer Hospital where he had to be fed through a feeding tube due to neck injuries.

The mom opened a case with the police and has asked for a transfer from the school to another. Western Cape Education Department (WCED), spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says they are aware of the incident and the learners suspended. “An investigation was done by the school and the learners were suspended. A disciplinary hearing will follow.The school has counselling support available for the victim. The school is cooperating with the police who are conducting an investigation.