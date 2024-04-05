A Grade 8 learner lost his tooth in a fight over a knife in Belhar. The 14-year-old said he picked up the knife in the road and as he showed his friend, an older learner tried to grab it and a violent struggle ensued.

The brawl happened on the Friday, March 15. His angry grandmother, 55, says she is now seeking advice about getting a protection order against the other boy. “After the older learner took the knife my grandson punched him and then the older boy and his friends pinned him down and then they punched him.

“When he came home, I couldn’t understand why he didn’t want to show his face to us. It was only on Monday that I saw his face, his tooth was (broken in) half and his lip looked like there was a piece of it that was punched out.” Eina: Pupil’s injured mouth. Picture supplied The ouma went to Belhar High School and asked the palie to follow up on the incident as the boys were wearing their school uniforms at the time. “I also went to the police station and made a case and when they saw the tooth they gave me a J88 form.

“I also plan on getting a protection order. The boy should not be at school while the case is pending, he must be suspended. I don’t want to go to the school to find my child dead.” Western Cape Education Department (WCED) Millicent Merton confirmed the incident didn’t take place on school grounds but said it was investigated. “He (Grade 8 boy) reportedly admitted that he threw the first punch and that the older learner retaliated. The learner and a witness informed the school that they were not bullied.”