The Western Cape Social Development department says they are providing psychosocial support to eight children who were allegedly raped by a teenager in Bonteheuwel. The shocking allegations came to light on Sunday after one of the victims, aged 12, told a friend about what had transpired in the Bonteheuwel Avenue home.

This prompted residents to protest outside the house on Monday morning. The police and social workers went to the residence and a 15-year-old boy was subsequently arrested. The eight children have been taken to a place of safety.

The shocking allegations came to light on Sunday after one of the victims, aged 12, told a friend about what had transpired in the Bonteheuwel Avenue home. picture from screen grab In a statement, the department says: “The Western Cape Department of Social Development is handling the incident as prescribed in the Children’s Act. Due to the seriousness of the matter and those being involved being minors, we cannot disclose any further information. The necessary psychosocial support is being provided to the victims.” The accused made his first appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court yesterday morning and opted not to apply for bail. Bonteheuwel councillor, Angus Mckenzie, says: “The 15-year-old was remanded in custody. He will be kept at the juvenile part of Pollsmoor Prison. He declined the bail application, which is a good decision on his part.