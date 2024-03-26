Local NPO Oasis 'Reach For Your Dreams' is empowering residents of Parkwood and Lotus River how to grow their own food gardens. This includes teaching them basic gardening and guiding them through the process of harvesting through their Gardens 4 Growth (G4G) initiative.

The first harvesting will take place in two weeks time with beans and spinach. Packed: Starter kits for participants. Picture supplied Other veggies planted include onions, celery, green pepper, chillies and cauliflower. Shamiema Wilkinson, 31, who is part of the project says this was a first for her.

“I’ve really enjoyed it thus far and learnt so much about watering and (how vegetables can play a role in our) health. “I appreciate the help from Oasis as I am looking after my mother and son,” she explains. Ridwaan Mouton, 63, adds: “This project has offered a great opportunity for my wife and I.”

Councillor: Donovan Nelson. Picture supplied Ward 65 councillor, Donovan Nelson, says this is a great opportunity for the residents and possible job seekers who are wanting to advance their skills in agriculture. “It is phenomenal to hear that there are organisations who plough back into the community and enable our communities to put food on the table. “Projects like these should be supported and embraced by the community,” he says.