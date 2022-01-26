An Elsies River-based food garden filled the tummies of over 40 families in their area on Monday as they donated some of their harvest to needy households.

The Feed the Future NPO harvested a variety of vegetables and braved the scorching temperatures to do a door-to-door delievries to identified homes.

Unemployed Furnel Meyer, who along with his uncle and pensioner neighbours struggles to make ends meet, says they are very grateful: “It came as a surprise, and just at a time we needed it the most.

“I didn’t hesitate to make fire and roast some veggies while I also made a potjie for all of us.

BENEFIT: Liena De Bruyn and Furnel Meyer

“It was nice to have a proper meal, I can’t thank them enough. You see that garden is really for the community.”

Garden founder Geronimo de Klerk says they filled 40 boxes with cabbage, potatoes, carrots, green peppers, cauliflower, broccoli, lettuce, onions, spinach and beetroot.

He says they want more people to start veggie gardens in their yards and open spaces in their communities.

“We started with this as a challenge last week Friday and called it #FeedTheHungry, where we allocate a few households from different communities. The reason why we started with this is to inspire more people to do the challenge and reduce poverty in our community.”

The organisation relies on the support of volunteers, and needs seedlings and equipment to keep the garden going.

For more information, email [email protected] com or call 078 901 8735.

[email protected]