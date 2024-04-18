Neighbourhood Old Age Homes (NOAH) has expanded with the launch of a new centre in Athlone. NOAH Athlone officially launched last Tuesday, and is based at Caritas Cape Town, Lawrence Road.

Present at the launch were key community representatives and stakeholders from the City of Cape Town, Athlone police, Athlone Community Policing Forum and the neighbourhood watch. Established in 1981, NOAH supports over 700 older persons, providing a safe residence at its communal homes, holistic care and wellness, and income generation through a number of social enterprises. NOAH interim director, Anne Dobson, said services at the site will include a community centre offering a variety of activities including food gardening, healing and a primary healthcare clinic.

NOAH will also open a branch of its “Selling Seconds” retail outlet, which would likely be based closer to Belgravia Road. “We chose Athlone as we are familiar with the area, it meets the NOAH criteria in terms of local amenities and services available, and already has one communal home in Gleemore,” Dobson said. The organisation is also looking to acquire a second residential home in Athlone to increase affordable accommodation for pensioners in the area.

Currently, NOAH provides 12 communal homes, two primary healthcare clinics, psycho-social support through two community centres, and social enterprises for income generation. “NOAH ensures that more than 700 older persons remain active and independent for as long as possible,” Dobson said. Seven communal homes are situated in Woodstock and one each in Athlone, Maitland, Elsies River, Atlantis and Idas Valley.