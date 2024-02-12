Minister Naledi Pandor’s life might be in danger after she received threats from suspected Israeli agents. She has now asked Minister of Police to beef up her security. Pandor, who is the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, has been vocal in condemning Israel’s war actions against the people of Palestine in Gaza.

South Africa took Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing it of genocide. Pandor revealed her life is now under threat. Pandor says: “I spoke to [Police] Minister [Bheki] Cele because of the messages I was getting, and I felt it would be better to have extra security.

“What I am more concerned about is my family because in some social media messages, my children are mentioned. "The Israeli agents, the intelligence services—this is how they behave, and they seek to intimidate you, so we must not be intimidated. “There is a cause that is under way.“

In the landmark case, the ICJ judges ordered Israel to do all it can to prevent death, destruction, and any acts of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Last week, Pandor said Israel was ignoring the 26 January ICJ ruling as hundreds of more civilians in Gaza have been killed. She adds: “The people of the world and of Palestine didn’t draw back when the apartheid state was at its worst; they stood with the liberation movement. We cannot back down now.