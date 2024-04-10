Grassy Park police are appealing for help in identifying the body of a woman who was found dumped near the Zeekoevlei Nature Reserve on Monday. The shocking discovery was made by a passer-by who alerted cops after finding the victim, who was dressed in black leather, face down in the sand near Fisherman’s Walk.

Police spokesperson, Captain Wynita Kleinsmith, says cops were called to the scene at 5.30pm: “On arrival it was found that the woman was lying on her stomach and her top partially lifted. Closer inspection of the body revealed that there were no visible injuries, so an immediate cause of death could not be determined.” Needs assistance: Captain Wynita Kleinsmith. Picture supplied She says officers investigated the scene but could find no clues to what led to the woman’s death, but confirm there is no evidence to indicate that she was raped. “At this stage there are many unanswered questions but a post-mortem will be conducted to confirm the exact cause of death. We do not want to speculate on whether or not the woman was dumped there but we can confirm that there is no indications that she may have been raped.

”According to what we have ascertained is that she was wearing black leather pants and a leather shirt. Under the shirt she was wearing a white fleece top and black and white takkies. She has dreadlocks and it is estimated that she may be around 30 years old.“ Kleinsmith says officers checked the missing persons reports in the Grassy Park precinct but could not find anyone fitting the profile. “We are asking anyone who knows who this woman is or what happened to come forward. We will be investigating if maybe the other precincts are looking for a person with this profile.”

Nearly two years ago, cops raised concerns about the nature reserve and the surrounding veldjies after several bodies were discovered. In June 2022, cops discovered the body of Ashraf Galant, 40, buried at the reserve. Two months later, municipal workers found a foot sticking out of the sand. SAPS forensics teams dug up a male body and shockingly discovered the body of an unknown female buried underneath it.