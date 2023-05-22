Three men accused of kidnapping a man and dumping his body along Baden Powell Drive were expected to appear in court today. The discovery near Strandfontein Pavilion comes amid long-standing requests for better lighting along the notorious coastal road which has become a hotspot for the disposal of bodies by criminals.

On Saturday afternoon, cops were seen cordoning off the scene where the man’s body was found dumped in the thick bushes. DISCOVERY: Police cordoned off the scene. This is just metres from the site where the decapitated body of a woman was found a few years ago. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the case is being investigated by Harare police.

“Harare police are investigating a kidnapping and murder case after the body of an adult male was found on Baden Powell in Strandfontein. “A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Three males, aged between 26 and 28, were arrested and are due to appear in court soon on the mentioned charges. “A fourth suspect and his vehicle are still being looked for.”