Mystery surrounds the disappearance of a Strandfontein father of two, who was reported missing three weeks ago.
Angelo “Eekie” Carolus, 38, was last seen by his relatives at his grandparents’ Strandfontein residence on 2 March. The mechanic went to a nearby informal settlement and was never seen again.
His niece Ovelia Oliver says they weren’t concerned as the mother of his children lives in The Tak, but she says they were told three days later that he had been beaten up.
“We don’t know why he’s been assaulted but as a family, we just want him to come home,” she says.
According to Ovelia, Angelo was not involved with any gangs. The family reported him missing at Strandfontein SAPS but it is understood were only given a SAP55 form a day later.
Ovelia and her family along with Track n Trace have since conducted searches on 19 and 23 March. They found Angelo’s jacket near The Tak.
“During this search, we found Angelo's jacket. SAPS took it in,” Ovelia says
Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says cops are actively searching for Angelo.
“They are continuously searching and pursuing all available leads at their disposal with family members as part of the search party,” he says.
Ovelia remains hopeful: “I spend every night at my grandparent's place, hoping to see Eekie walk through the front door with his goofy personality and warm hugs like he always did.”