Mystery surrounds the disappearance of a Strandfontein father of two, who was reported missing three weeks ago. Angelo “Eekie” Carolus, 38, was last seen by his relatives at his grandparents’ Strandfontein residence on 2 March. The mechanic went to a nearby informal settlement​ and was never seen again.

His niece Ovelia Oliver says they weren’t concerned as the mother of his children lives in The Tak, but she says they were told three days later that he had been beaten up. “We don’t know why he’s been assaulted but as a family, we just want him to come home,” she says. Hope: Angelo’s family along with Saps are continuing to search for him.He was reported missing on 2 March 2024. Picture:Supplied According to Ovelia, Angelo was not involved with any gangs. The family reported him missing at Strandfontein SAPS but it is understood were only given a SAP55 form a day later​.

Ovelia and her family along with Track n Trace have since conducted searches on 19 and 23 March. They found Angelo’s jacket near The Tak​. Found: During a search party,Angelo’s family found his black jacket near The Tak informal settlement in Strandfontein.Picture:Supplied “During this search, we found Angelo's jacket. SAPS took it in,” Ovelia says Police spokesperson​ Joseph Swartbooi says cops are actively searching for Angelo.