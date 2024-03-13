The Bo-Kaap Neighbourhood Watch (BKNW) and Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association (BKCRA) have urged Muslims to be vigilant during the holy month of Ramadaan when attending mosques in the area. The BKCRA said with Ramadaan starting, more vehicles will be parked in the area during prayer times.

“The appeal to everyone who parks their cars in Bo-Kaap is a proactive one to warn people not to leave valuable items in sight. Bo-Kaap has unfortunately been experiencing a spate of car break-ins. “Now with Ramadaan, more cars will be parked in the area during prayer times,” BKCRA said. Ebrahiem Christian, chairperson of the BKNW, says although there have never been any reports of car break-ins during prayer times specifically, they nevertheless wish to raise awareness of the possibility.

“BKNW guys will be doing routine checks. We walk around and check for any unfamiliar faces and we speak to the car guards to see if any suspicious guys are walking around,” he explains. BKNW is advising people who park on Rose, Buitengracht, and Chiappini Street to attend mosques to not leave any personal possessions in their cars or in sight. “Please put any items in your boot, but before placing items in your boot, check the surroundings for any suspicious people and be observant of your surroundings.”