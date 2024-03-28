A self-confessed hitman has admitted to fabricating a story about killing Anti-Gang Unit detective, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, to flous a man affiliated with Nafiz Modack. This was revealed at the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday, as the man dubbed ‘Mr A’’ returned to the stand.

Addressing Judge Robert Henney on what led up to his decision to co-operate with the Hawks, the witness claimed he got a skrik when he realised cops were onto him. After evading arrest for several months following the murder of Nicholaas Heerschap, 74, in Melkbosstrand, and allegedly being employed by Modack, the witness said he was nabbed for being in possession of a firearm. While at Pollsmoor Prison he was visited by Lieutenant-Colonel Pieter Joubert.

Mr A said: “I realised they must have made a match on the gun for the shooting at CF Towing [in Blackheath] where I shot seven skote in the guy’s head but then he asked me when last I was in Melkbosstrand. I skrikked me boeglam and then I told him I will tell everything and he said he was going to check the information and get back to me.” He said while walking back to his cell he was approached by Modack’s co-accused, Jannick Adonis, who asked why the Hawks were visiting him. Jannick Adonis The witness claimed that after telling Adonis about the shootings in Blackheath and Melkbosstrand, Adonis suddenly asked him about “the day he killed Kinnear”.

“That is when I realised he knows nothing and told him a whole story. Because I know when Kinnear was killed I was in Pollsmoor.” He said both himself and Adonis had cellphones and they exchanged numbers. Adonis then informed him of a man named “Gillion”, who was in custody at Goodwood Prison, and who would pay R5 000 for information on how he killed Kinnear.