Formal admissions including evidence which is not being disputed by alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack have been submitted to the Western Cape High Court. After weeks of delays, legal teams have overcome yet another hurdle before evidence can finally be heard.

After hours of delays yesterday to obtain signatures by Modack and 14 other accused, defence lawyers emerged later in the day to read the admissions into the record. These included police reports, medical reports and bank statements. The group face a slew of charges in the mammoth underworld trial centred on the murder of slain Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detective, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, who was shot and killed outside his Bishop Lavis home in 2020.

According to the State’s case, Modack and his co-accused are also behind the murder of Nico Heerschap, the father of a Hawks officer, and the attempted murder of lawyer William Booth. During proceedings, Modack along with his brother Yaseen and several others agreed to the undisputed evidence read into the court record. However, co-accused Janick Adonis confirmed he would still be disputing all the evidence and will make no admissions. This came a day after he dropped a bombshell about an alleged plan by the AGU to murder Modack.