Hundreds of hartseer mense gathered in Mitchells Plain yesterday to say goodbye to slain school girl Firdouz Kleinsmidt, when the news broke that her alleged killer had been arrested. Tears flowed at the janaazah of the 12-year-old learner from Ieglaasi Nieyah Primary School on Wednesday.

The innocent meisie was struck in the eye by a stray bullet while standing outside her classroom, during a shootout between the 28s and the Nice Time Kids on Tuesday. Chaos broke out in Beacon Valley hours after the shooting as angry mense marched on the homes of alleged drug merts and skollies in the area. Videos, which have gone viral on chat groups, show a group of men bombing the car of an alleged dealer.

Yesterday hundreds of mourners gathered in front of the Beacon Valley school before making their way to her Lentegeur home. The newly-elected president of the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC), Sheikh Riad Fataar, says mense are gatvol of gangsterism. HEAR OUR MESSAGE: People want answers. PICTURE: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. GATVOL: Mense are sick gang killings on Flats. PICTURE: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. Fataar says: “In the MJC office we don’t say ‘Enough is Enough’ anymore we say ‘Ons is gatvol’.

“We came from these communities, we live in these communities. I was raised in Bonteheuwel, we had to duck and dive from gangsters’ bullets and it’s over 40 years later and we are still ducking and diving. “When do we get the plan of action? The police still don’t know how to tackle this. “The government must stop saying it’s poverty and come and help people. Put security at the schools.

“Our people are doing their duty, our mothers are taking children to school, the neighbourhood watches stay up late at night. Where are the police?” ragout Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee also addressed the community and said: “We are not here to fight the police, but we are here to support them. Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen said in the last six months the Western Cape has had 401 gang-related incidents on the Cape Flats.

“He also confirmed that one person was arrested, but they are looking for four more others. Make sure those cold-blooded killers do not get bail.” He also announced that a sponsor has donated R100 000 to fight crime on the Cape Flats. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirmed the arrest and says: “Sterling investigative work by Detective Sergeant Bradley Schuurman of the Anti-Gang Unit led to the arrest of a 27-year-old male yesterday afternoon in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain on a charge of murder.”

The alleged killer is set to appear in Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court tomorrow. Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen has commended the police for the swift arrest. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis also welcomed the arrest of a suspect.