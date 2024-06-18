In celebration of Youth Day, Bruinchild Media and X Prison Ministries united to combat gangsterism and drugs in Lentegeur by hosting a community event at the Poppy Field in Lentegeur on Sunday. The founder of Bruinchild Media and former tik user and prisoner, Alex Cupido from Mitchells Plain, says the community has witnessed a surge in youth involvement in gang activities, resulting in tragic loss of life due to street violence.

“I started the project peace event to bring awareness to gangsterism and drugs. I was on drugs, for 15 years on tik, and I was homeless and went to jail. This is my way of spreading awareness about bad decisions.” The event commenced with a march through the streets of Lentegeur, drawing attention to the pervasive issues of gangsterism and drug addiction plaguing the community. The march culminated in a gathering at Poppy Field Lentegeur, where residents and supporters came together to participate in an awareness campaign.

Positivity: Activist Alex Cupido. Picture: Matthew Little Throughout the event, participants were treated to inspiring live performances by artists such as Shaundeon, Big B Forever, Kattie Musiek and Mr MP. The performances not only entertained but also delivered messages of hope and encouragement, urging young people to choose paths away from violence and substance abuse. Testimonies were shared by former drug addicts, gang members and ex-prisoners, who shared their stories of loss, pain and ultimately hope.

Franklin Cupido, the leader of X Prison Ministry, adds: ”Our aim for the event was to speak to the youth as well as our fathers and families about the impact of drug abuse, gangsterism, broken families and absent fathers. “We were able to motivate our youngsters about the dangers and speak about where we were and where we are now as ex-gang members, ex-rape victims, ex-drug addicts and we were able to motivate especially our youngsters.” “When we come together we have one mission which is to bring hope to the hopeless.”