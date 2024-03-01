Gospel singing sensation, Ricardo Tango a.k.a Cardy has joined forces with two local musicians to form a new musical group that aims to inspire the youth and break boundaries. Called Immortal Lights – a trio all from Mitchells Plain – are producer Marco Willemse a.k.a Mclander, Zahier Osman a.k.a Ozzy and Ricardo.

The three solo artists came together in December, and since then the group has released three tracks and one music video already. Ricardo, 37, says he has known Marco since childhood, but after meeting up in the studio, magic happened and they created their first song called Team. Cardy says: “The group’s name derives from wanting to shine a light on positivity.

“Our music is about positivity. We are planning to go into the direction of gospel as well. As a group we want to break away from what the norm is and create a new genre.“So far our music has been getting positive feedback, which inspires us to keep going. “Our plan is to do an after-school program and show the next generation that gangsterism, drugs and violence is not the way, but we should help each other make a positive impact in life.” Gospel singing sensation, Ricardo Tango a.k.a Cardy has joined forces with two local musicians to form a new music group that aims to inspire the youth and break boundaries called Immortal Lights. The trio says they are confident that their rhyming and poetry skills will appeal to mense and making music full-time will be a dream come true.

Marco, 24, says: “There has been a lot of growth compared to when I tried to do music alone and I learned so much from my other group members.” “We draw inspiration from the area that we live in, we look at the circumstances around us and what we are going through and find the positive in that.” To check out the group’s music, visit YouTube or Topklas Entertainment on the socials.