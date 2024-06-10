A 54-year-old man has been hospitalised after being mauled by two pitbulls in Mitchells Plain. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon as the dog owner’s daughter allegedly took the dogs on a walk without leashes.

Anthony ‘Anton’ Cupido was left unrecognisable as the two pitbulls ripped away at his face, head and arms, leaving him in a pool of blood. Anton was sitting with a friend, Spencer Adams, at the palletjies at the park in Galaxy Way around 4pm when he got attacked. Worried: Agnesia, left, and Elizabeth Cupido. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers Spencer says: “Me and Anton were sitting and conversing when this girl from Rocklands Primary came with the two pitbulls with no chain. The dogs approached Anton and while kicking them he slipped and fell and both dogs bit him. That girl was shouting that people must phone her mommy but nobody had their number.

“We were throwing stones and hitting the dogs but they did not want to let go of their grip.” A video of the horrific incident shows the dogs mauling Anton, while two men can be seen hitting the dogs with iron poles and throwing stones at them. Spencer says the dogs eventually stopped attacking Anton and left with the girl.

Anton’s heartbroken sisters Elizabeth and Agnesia Cupido says they heard one of the dogs was hit by a bus and died. Anton is currently at Groote Schuur Hospital awaiting surgery. “The doctors say he is stable and doing well and eating, their concern is that he doesn't get an infection. They said that he will need multiple surgeries,” says Elizabeth.