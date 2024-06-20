Police are hunting a man who allegedly beat his own three year old son to death with a hammer. The suspect also allegedly attacked the boy’s mother, 23, breaking her ribs.

The tragic incident took place on 6 June in Beaufort West. According to police spokesman Sergeant Christopher Spies, it is alleged that the man had been torturing little Christiano Meintjies for years. “Beaufort West FCS is investigating a murder docket following the death of a 4-year-old who succumbed to injuries inflicted over a period of time.

“Reports available indicate that police were summoned to the Provincial Hospital on 6 June 2024. On arrival they found the boy with multiple injuries to the body and head. On the run: Man is evading cops in the Nelspoort region. Picture: Solly Lottering “Medical personnel declared the victim dead. A post-mortem to determine cause of death was already conducted. The preliminary report indicates that the boy died of unnatural causes. “An investigation team is pursuing a person of interest who is currently evading police. He is believed to be in the vicinity of Nelspoort, Beaufort West.”

A family member says little Christiana would have celebrated his fourth birthday on 26 June. The child was laid to rest on Monday while his mother was taken to a place of safety. “He was still a baby when that man started abusing him, he even went to jail for two years for it.

“Two weeks ago he beat that little boy up and hit him with a hammer, he broke the mother’s ribs also with the hammer. “She washed off the blood and then he told his mommy he can’t stand. And then the suspect put the child’s head under the water twice. “Later he hit the boy again because Christiano could not eat.