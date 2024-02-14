The man accused of kidnapping and murdering a 10-year-old girl from Macassar has died while in custody.

This was revealed by community activists who had mixed feelings about the news. Denecke Persence’s body was found floating in the Marvin Park River near her home on 12 March 2023, a day after she was reported missing. She was last seen near the taxi rank in Musica Avenue.

Now, almost a year after her death, Geraldo Solomons, 55, who was the family’s landlord, passed away, apparently from natural causes. Solomons died on 29 January in the Victoria Hospital, four days after he appeared in Strand Regional Court. Body of a 10-year-old Denecke Presence who went missing in Macassar was found in a river. File picture: Leon Knipe A spokesperson for the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness, Natalie Watlington, says: “We can confirm that a male patient matching the description was admitted and sadly passed away.

“Due to patient confidentiality and a pending SAPS investigation, we cannot provide more information.” Solomons was held at Pollsmoor Prison since his arrest in March 2023. The Department of Correctional Services didn’t respond to queries. The Daily Voice visited Presence’s home yesterday, but her parents were not in and did not respond to phone calls and WhatsApp messages.

Father Dirkie Persence. Picture Byron Meanwhile, Waseemah Faendorp from the Freedom of Speech Macassar organisation says they may never get closure now. Faendorp says: “I can’t say that I’m happy that he passed on because he was still a human being. I would’ve been happy for him to serve his sentence.” Community activist Auriel September says Presence’s family will be left with many unanswered questions.