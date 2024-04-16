Ouma Rachel Simmery from Tafelsig in Mitchells Plain was showered with love and affection on Sunday as she celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at Barron’s Estate in Ottery. Better known as Ma Zim, she was born and bred in Groenrivier and moved to Mitchells Plain with her two children, now aged 68 and 64, about thirty-one years ago, and has 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Ma Zim was surprised by Pick n Pay Promenade who spoiled her with a cake, fruit, a luxury gift basket and flowers. The centenarian says: “I had a good time on my birthday. Celebrations: Ouma’s birthday party at Barron’s Estate. Picture supplied “I don’t have a secret to living till 100 but you should be obedient to your parents and should get enough rest.

“If you are tired, take a break, do not overwork yourself and God will give you strength. “I spend my days cleaning, making my bed and if I see something is not right I will fix it, then I go lie down and rest again.” Her daughter Rachael Barnabas is her primary caregiver and says she feels blessed to still have her best friend in her life.

The devoted Racheal says: “I feel so blessed to still have a mother at this age, the fact that she has made it to such a beautiful age is a big blessing. “She is one who always uses the word of God to motivate you and that is the best guidance someone can give you. “She is very precious and respectful, she likes her peace and quiet but she doesn't like disrespect. She loves God and the house of the Lord.”

Ouma with Her daughter Rachael Barnabas pictures supplied Rachael says her mother is healthy and can still walk and move on her own without any help. She adds: “Last month we went for a check up and blood was drawn, when we got the results they said everything was perfectly fine. “My fondest memory of her is whenever you do something for her, she will always say ‘God bless you’ even if it is a piece of bread or tea [you give her], those are her words.”