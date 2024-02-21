She lived a life many can only dream about, instilling lessons in anyone who encountered her with her wise words, and now ouma Sarah Schroeder is safe in the arms of God, who she could not wait to meet. Ma Schroeder lived until the beautiful age of 105, outliving most of her 10 children.

She passed away peacefully in her Ravensmead home surrounded by her loved ones last Saturday. Her granddaughter Candes Mocke, 38, describes her ouma as a gem in a million. An emotional Candes says: “Up until her last, she smiled up until the moment she closed her eyes, she looked so peaceful. That’s just who she was, a natural beauty who never even dyed her hair once.” Candes says three weeks before her grandma’s passing, she had lost her voice.

