Delft was painted pink and all the other colours of the rainbow on Saturday as hundreds of residents and members of the LGBTQIA+ community came out to celebrate the second annual Delft Pride Parade. The event kicked off with a peace march through the streets of Voorbrug, to take a stand against gender-based violence and hate crimes against the LGBTQIA+ community.

The founder of Majawie Safe Space, Jackye Majawie, organised the event and said she is thankful for the support of the community who made the event a success. Delft was painted pink, and all the other colours of the rainbow, on Saturday as hundreds of residents and members of the LGBTQI+ community came out to celebrate the second annual Delft Pride parade. picture supplied A survivor of abuse, rape and discrimination herself, Jackye says: “We were not attacked throughout the march and were greatly supported by SAPS and law enforcement this time around. Seeing the excitement on the faces of the community and having them cheer us on as we walked through the streets of Delft meant a lot to us.”

After the march, people could access health, wellness and information desks at the Delft Civic Centre. Delft was painted pink, and all the other colours of the rainbow, on Saturday as hundreds of residents and members of the LGBTQI+ community came out to celebrate the second annual Delft Pride parade. picture supplied Delft was painted pink, and all the other colours of the rainbow, on Saturday as hundreds of residents and members of the LGBTQI+ community came out to celebrate the second annual Delft Pride parade. picture supplied Drag divas Contessa, BB Valhour and Serene Laflame put on a stunning show and homage was paid to Delft resident, Diego Jacobs, who was allegedly killed for being gay. Jackye says: “It was amazing to see parents of gay children come out and seek information to better understand their children. It is very important to educate our community so they can understand us because the most vulnerable people in the community are transgender women.”

Leading the march in high heels was Pieter Rudolph, 40, aka Patti Labelle, from Kuils River, who says: “It is very important to host pride in communities because this is where we live and are at times being mistreated. “We need to create awareness for acceptance among our people. We stand in solidarity with those who are still suffering and are afraid to come out of the closet. “It was an exceptionally great event. I felt empowered to wear my acrylic nails, my high heels, a black rose on my head and just be myself.”