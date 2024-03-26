The Miss Drag South Africa pageant returns for another spectacular affair as South African drag beauties battle it out for the much-anticipated title.
Under the guidance of 75-time drag queen title holder and Executive Director Enigma Von Hamburg, the event aims to be more than your usual pageant.
Von Hamburg explains that MDSA has positioned itself as a catalyst for change within the LGBTQA+ community and beyond.
The top 10 finalists were recently announced in Cape Town at a special sash ceremony held at Honey & Dora.
The finalists include Western Cape beauties Larissa Gordon, Shuvandre Anastacia Rodriquez, Marsha Garcia and Viola Angel Sicarias. From the Northern Cape we have Anastasia K Boney, LaPont and Whashiela Xholiswa Xholelwa Bahlekazi. Empress will represent the Free State, The Fashion Doll the Eastern Cape, and finally Ycer, from Limpopo, rounds up the number.
Von Hamburg says: “Earlier this month, the finalists were invited to a Glam Camp in Cape Town, where they engaged in different activities with the focus on the core values of Miss Drag South Africa and the aspirations that the winner ought to embody and model.
“The ideal Miss Drag South Africa is thus a member of the queer community who is passionate about social change and able to advocate for inclusion and solidarity with the aim of creating an affirming, open, just and enabling society.”
The reigning queen Mizz Campbell will crown her successor at the the Crowning Gala on 4 May at the Artscape Theatre. Tickets are available via Webtickets at R195 per person.