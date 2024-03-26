The Miss Drag South Africa pageant returns for another spectacular affair as South African drag beauties battle it out for the much-anticipated title. Under the guidance of 75-time drag queen title holder and Executive Director Enigma Von Hamburg, the event aims to be more than your usual pageant.

Von Hamburg explains that MDSA has positioned itself as a catalyst for change within the LGBTQA+ community and beyond. The top 10 finalists were recently announced in Cape Town at a special sash ceremony held at Honey & Dora. The finalists include Western Cape beauties Larissa Gordon, Shuvandre Anastacia Rodriquez, Marsha Garcia and Viola Angel Sicarias. From the Northern Cape we have Anastasia K Boney, LaPont and Whashiela Xholiswa Xholelwa Bahlekazi. Empress will represent the Free State, The Fashion Doll the Eastern Cape, and finally Ycer, from Limpopo, rounds up the number.