An off-duty police officer was attacked and stabbed as he was coming off night-shift. The incident happened in the early hours of Friday on Conroy Street in Peerless Park North in Kraaifontein.

The constable, who is stationed at Ravensmead SAPS was stabbed in the neck, but survived. A source says the severely injured man was rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk,confirmed the incident and says the officer was not robbed: “Kraaifontein police registered an attempted murder and attack on police on Friday at 3.45am following an incident in Conroy Street, Peerless Park North, Kraaifontein.

"According to reports, the member, a constable attached to Ravensmead SAPS, was dropped off from work at the mentioned address. "He was attacked and stabbed on the right side of his neck. He was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment. All his belongings were still with him at the time." Community spokesman Bishop Robert Natal from Kraaifontein, says the attack on an officer of the law was shocking.