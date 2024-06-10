The streets of Khayelitsha ran red with blood as eight people, including three children, were killed over the weekend. On Saturday at around 4pm in Site C, unknown gunmen travelling in a Toyota Quantum van entered a barbershop.

They reportedly asked the people inside about someone who had a firearm before opening fire, killing three children. Grief: Mom Banele Dladlu. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Devastated gogo Sheila Dladlu says four-year-old Enzokuhle was playing with her friends near the barbershop. The ouma explains: “We heard the gunshots and when the suspects were done shooting, I went outside and saw Enzokuhle walk very slowly, I could tell she was injured.

“She fell on the ground and when she got up she was staggering and I could see the blood on her clothes. “Her mother went to pick her up and ran to catch a taxi and we noticed my neighbour’s child was also shot and we all went to the hospital.” Slain: Enzokuhle Dladlu, 4. Picture: supplied The distraught granny believes Enzokuhle died in her arms.

She says: “I couldn’t tell my daughter that I could see that she wasn’t alive anymore. The doctors tried to resuscitate her but that didn’t help. She had been shot in the right side of the chest and the bullet ruptured her kidney. “As we heard the dreaded news from the doctors, we saw more people being admitted to the hospital, they were also from the same shooting.” Neighbour Xoliswa Ngeni says Lichume, five, was playing with when they went to the barbershop.

Struck: Lichume Ngeni, 5. Picture: supplied Xoliswa says: “The shooters asked for the person who had a gun and no one answered and so they started shooting and my niece Lichume was shot in the leg.” Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut says the circumstances behind the massacre is under investigation. He reports: “Two children aged 11 and 12 and an adult aged 30 were killed on the scene while three children were admitted to hospital.

“The 4-year-old later succumbed to death due to her injuries. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be apprehended. The motive for the incident is yet to be determined.” Heartbroken: Xoliswa Ngeni lost her niece in the incident. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Around the same time, at 4.15pm in neighbouring Site B, two more men were killed. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says the Khayelitsha cops arriving at the scene in S block found the bodies of two men with gunshot wounds.

He shares: “The unknown suspects fled and are yet to be arrested. Khayelitsha police are investigating two counts of murder. The motive for the attack is unknown.” The killing spree continued yesterday morning in Site C, where the bodies of two men were found inside a shack. Both were shot dead. Swartbooi says: “Khayelitsha police are investigating a double murder case.”