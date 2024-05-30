An elderly couple has been gunned down in a church in Langa. The incident happened on Monday at a St John’s church, which is situated opposite their home.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms Langa detectives are investigating two counts of murder following a shooting incident on Monday evening where a 58-year-old male and a 51-year-old female were shot and fatally wounded in Zone 24. “Langa police responded to a complaint of a shooting and upon arrival on the scene, they found the victims inside the informal dwelling with gunshot wounds to their bodies. Both victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. “The motive for the attack is yet to be established. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

Report: Sergeant Wesley Twigg. Picture: supplied When the Daily Voice visited the family of the deceased yesterday, they said they were not ready to speak about the incident. “We don’t want to talk about this, we are deeply hurt about what happened,” a woman said. Langa Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Alfios Magwaca says they’ve all been left traumatised: “I was informed of the murder which happened on Monday afternoon. I have not been to see the family because I was busy with the elections. But I know that the victims of this heinous crime were a couple who were in the church.

“It saddens me that the use of guns in this violent manner has increased. We don’t want this to be a culture in which many of our residents are killed. And all these guns are illegal. “We ask people to come forward and inform the police if they know of anyone who is in possession of an illegal firearm. Maybe we might find out that those guns were used in the other murder cases. “We need the address, they can do that discreetly, the police will go and get the gun.”

Concern: CPF’s chairperson Alfios Magwaca. Picture: from facebook The chairperson says residents are feeling unsafe: “Langa was once a quiet area, but now it has changed drastically with the increase in gun violence being prevalent. “This is not nice and we condemn all these murders. We had complained about policing in Langa, and they have improved. When the police fix one thing, then another thing happens. “We hope that this case will not be like the other cases which have gone cold. We ask the police to hunt and arrest the people responsible so the family and their neighbours can have a bit of peace.”