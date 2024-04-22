Kensington residents took to the streets on Sunday to protest against “the mushrooming of shacks” on Wingfield land, which they say has caused a spike in crime. Councillor Cheslyn Steenberg says they along with the Gate 7 informal settlement residents demonstrated their frustration on Voortrekker Road and at Maitland Cemetery.

More than 50 people held placards which read: “Why must we beg, when foreigners get it free?” Steenberg says: “The plan was to hand over the memorandum to the land owners, the Ndabeni Trust and the Mayco member for Human Settlements, to assist us to relocate the people living on the land. Demands: Residents want basic services. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “The three informal settlements have now expanded, they have tripled in the last year. We need the land closed up.

“We know the City and Home Affairs department are in the process of eviction order application.” Kensington Community police forum chairperson Jameelah Lideman says robbers have taken to throwing sharp objects on Voortrekker Road. “We get reports of obstructions put on the road, people having punctures because that is their modus operandi, to get the motorists to stop and then rob them.

“Even the graveyard is not safe anymore for people going to visit or clean the graves of their loved ones.” Push: Cheslyn Steenberg. Picture: Mandilakhe Tswete Gate 7 resident Phindiswa Tombela says they want the squatters to gooi as they are first in line for toilets and running water. “Next to us we have a shelter which houses refugees who have water and toilets. I think as South Africans who voted, we need to have basic services, our kids are suffering. We use the bushes to relieve ourselves.”