Thula Thula Hout Bay, a non-governmental organisation, has put out an urgent appeal for school uniforms for children who have been displaced following a devastating fire in Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay. The organisation has been providing blankets, toiletries and non-perishable food items to the affected families.

According to organisation, the fire had resulted in 16 families losing their homes and possessions. A number of children are now without school uniforms, prompting the organisation to put out an urgent appeal for new or gently used items such as white shirts, grey pants and skirts, as well as black school shoes. One of the fire victims, Sinazo Nguqu said the fire took place early last Wednesday morning around 1-2am.

“We don't know how the fire started. They woke up and there was fire inside the house. The children walked out barefoot because they couldn't take anything. My sister walked out wearing tights and a vest to go and call the fire brigade.” Thula Thula Hout Bay co-founder Nosiseko Siswana said: “They lost all school uniforms, school bags, and stationary was burnt in the fire. No one is working; they depend on social grants.” The children’s ages are 19, 17, 16, 15, 14, 13, six, and five.