Over 20 people have been left homeless after a fire razed the homes of three families on Sunday night at Soetwater Court in Hanover Park. According to Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City’s Fire and Rescue Service, the cause of the fire is unknown.

“I can confirm the Fire & Rescue Service was on scene. A female minor as well as two adult females were treated for smoke inhalation.” Destitute: Over 20 people left homeless. Picture: screengrabbed Backyarder Koebra Sellars ,65, and her family of seven stayed in a wendy house that was completely gutted by the flames and had been left homeless. They have since been split and are squatting with family and friends. “The fire took place after 9pm, at the time, we were visiting a family close to home in Hanover Park when someone came to knock on the door and said the house is burning next door by the neighbour,” says Koebra.

“When we arrived the fire had already spread to my place. It was load shedding between 8pm to 10pm so allegedly a candle fell over by the neighbour causing the fire to spread. Burnt out: Nothing was left. Picture: Marsha Dean “Nothing could be saved, not a cup, a blanket or any clothing. The main house is also gutted by the kitchen and bedroom.” The ouma adds: “Two grandchildren are attending school, the one is in Grade 11 and the other one is in primary school, all their books are burned. I am shattered.”