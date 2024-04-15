The man thought to be Mitchells Plains oldest resident, Hadjie Omar Kemp, has died at the age of 104 years old. The former Tramways soccer player passed away peacefully at his Portlands home on Friday, the day after Eid, surrounded by his family, and was buried according to Muslim rites on Saturday at the Azzawia Mosque in Walmer Estate, the only mosque he attended over the years.

He was laid to rest at the Mowbray Cemetery. Hadjie Omar was born on 21 November in 1919. The Daily Voice first met Hadjie Omar in 2019, when he embarked on a trip to Makkah for umrah, where he spent his 100th birthday. It was his 16th visit to the holy city.

At the time, the proud pensioner said his secret to his long life was abstaining from smoking and liquor, “staying out of trouble” and remaining faithful to his religion. His one and only: Kemp’s wife died in 1973 . Pix Jack Lestrade. The painter by trade said: “I never smoked or drank, I was never in jail or court, and I’ve never been hospitalised in my life. I drink kruie which keeps me healthy, I have no illnesses and I’m in control of the food I eat. I’m not picky with food, but I eat less and talk less and this helps me stay healthy.” Hadjie Omar outlived all his six children, his eldest daughter passed away in 2023.

He had 20 grandchildren, over 100 great-grandchildren and said he had lost count of his great-great-grandchildren. “I’m proud to say I’ve only had one wife in my life. When she died in 1973, I’ve never moved on again. We were married for over 40 years.” His grandson Riedewaan Adams tells the Daily Voice: “He died of old age, he was very weak but at ease with himself. He lived to see five generations of his family. We will miss him for his compassion and love for family and his community.”