One of the trigger-happy skollies from Kleinvlei who were filmed firing wildly into the air is set to appear in court after he was busted by police.

The 33-year-old man is set to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court after videos went viral on social media of The Horribles gang members from Melton Rose proudly displaying their firearms, which include pistols and AK47 rifles. The videos were taken after they had attended the funeral of another alleged gangster on Sunday, 25 February 2024, at the Joe Slovo informal settlement in Milnerton. In the videos, armed men standing by a shop smile into the camera and dance in the street, while some are shooting wildly in the residential area as mense walk past.

According to a source, one of the men identified as “Ougat” – a leading figure in the gang – was nabbed by cops on Tuesday. The source says that Ougat was arrested in Somerset Heights in Kleinvlei by members of the Anti-Economic/Anti-Extortion Task Teams.

The source says that officers were conducting an Intelligence-driven operation after receiving information about the suspect’s whereabouts. The source further confirms that the suspects on the videos are believed to be affiliated to the 28 prison gang and the Horribles street gang, which are located in the Kleinvlei surroundings. The shocking videos which surfaced on social media shows members of The Horribles gang from Melton Rose appearing min gespin as they boldly display their guns which includes pistols and rifles. pic screengrabbed The Horribles gang members from Melton Rose proudly displaying their firearms, which include pistols and AK47 rifles, went viral. pic screen grabbed Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk previously confirmed that cops were aware of the videos and were investigating the matter.

He reports: “According to reports, the mentioned incidents happened on Sunday morning, 25 February, at Joe Slovo informal settlement in Milnerton at the funeral of a gangster.” At the time Van Wyk said no cases, injuries or damages were reported while two people were identified. Police did not respond to queries about the arrest on Wednesday.