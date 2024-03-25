A Tafelsig community has been left heartbroken after a man allegedly doused his girlfriend with petrol and set her alight. Mother of two, Angela Koopman, 41, died in hospital on Friday from severe burns to her body.

It is alleged that she had an argument with her 64-year-old berk of one year which led to her horrific death. Her friend Natalie Kotze says they saw the man pouring petrol on Koopman before lighting the match. Kotze says: “We weren’t present with the arguments, but we were there when he threw her with the petrol. I went to the back and she was shouting.”

Koopman collapsed in the kitchen of her house in Rockies Street, where they tried to put out the flames. Kotze says: “She ran and screamed and we threw water on her. Sy het letterlik uitgebrand.” Koopman suffered 70% burn wounds from her head to her ankles.

Kotze reveals that Koopman had broken up with her berk because he was jealous and possessive. DEAD: Mother of two Angela Koopman, 41 Kotze says: “She always wanted to let go of him. He always said ‘I won’t hurt her, but I will hurt those close to her.’” It is believed the man handed himself over to the police.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie says cops have opened a murder docket for further investigation. Pojie says: “Police responded to the scene early morning and discovered the burnt body of the victim who was later declared dead by medical personnel who attended to the scene. “An autopsy will be conducted to determine the possible cause of death.”